Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode September 1: Mallika Observes Jaanu’s Study Table

Janaki feels happy for reuniting with her brother. She immediately goes to Rama Chandra and thanks him for mending up her relation with Yogi. Rama explains that he cannot see Jaanu and Yogi suffering for each other which is why he sent Rakhi without knowing to him.

Later, they return home and Janaki starts studying for the Civils exam. When Rama tends to go to Jnanamba’s room to massage her legs, Janaki stops him and tells him that she will do that service.

Mallika listens to their conversation and feels that Janaki is getting a good impression in view of Jnanamba and is degrading her.

However, Janaki goes near Jnanamba’s room and starts massaging her. Jnanamba watches Jaanu and asks her not to do it. Jaanu convinces her mother-in-law saying she treated her as her mother.

Meanwhile, Mallika peeks into Rama Chandra’s room and sees a study table with books and light. She then reminds of Janaki’s picture on paper and decides to find out the truth behind it. Will Mallika tell Jnanamba about Jaanu’s education is to be watched in the next episode.