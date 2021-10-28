Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 28: Mallika Uses Leelavathi To Provoke Jnanamba

Janaki Kalaganaledu: Mallika stops Janaki from putting Rangoli in front of the house and forces her to leave the place. She later calls the neighbour Leelavathi and informs her about Janaki's education. She forces Leelavathi to provoke Jnanamba about this issue.

Later, Mallika and Vishnu visit Jnanamba's room and tell him about their wish to take over the sweet shop. Govindaraju, who observes the scene from behind, hates Mallika over her jealous behaviour and warns her not to think much about it as the shop belongs to Rama Chandra.

Akhil, while going to the college, asks Mallika to give him some money to pay the fee. When Rama gives him the cash, Jnanamba stops Akhil and orders him to return the money. She later ignores Rama Chandra and tells her that she can pay her son's fees.

Rama Chandra feels heavy-hearted after being ignored by his mother. Meanwhile, Leelavathi comes to their home and questions Jnanamba about Janaki's education. Mallika feels elated as Leelavathi adds fuel to Jnanamba's fire against Janaki. Will Jnanamba send Janaki out of the house after listening to Leelavathi? That is to be seen in the next episode.