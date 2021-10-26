Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 26: Jnanamba Avoids Rama

Janaki Kalaganaledu: After giving the divorce papers, Janaki and Rama Chandra reaches their room and discuss the ways to convince Jnanamba. Rama goes to his mother's room and searches for his mother. Meanwhile, he finds her on the dining table.

Jnanamba asks Chikitha whether all the family members ate the dinner or not. Chikitha tells her that Rama and Janaki did not finish eating. Then, Jnanamba starts eating and Rama comes in the middle and asks her to feed him. Jnanamba leaves the plate and goes into her room.

Mallika gets elated watching the scene where Jnanamba starts hating her favourite people in the house. Meanwhile, Rama goes into Jnanamba's room and asks her permission to do service to her.

However, Jnanamba talks to Rama indirectly and asks her husband to send Rama Chandra out of their room. How will Govindaraju manage the situation is to be watched in the next episode.