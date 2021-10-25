Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 25: Jaanu Demands Divorce

Janaki Kalaganaledu: After watching the entire scenario that happened in their house after Jnanamba learned about her education, Jaanu had taken a decision. She left the home and went somewhere. Akhil, who observes her going out, tells Rama in the afternoon that Janaki did not reach home.

Puzzled, Rama Chandra immediately phones Yogi and asks him if Jaanu came to their house. After Yogi replies "no," Rama explains the situation. Both of them immediately go in search of Janaki.

Janaki, meanwhile, goes to a lawyer and informs him about the situation and seeks for divorce. She takes the divorce notice and reaches home. Janaki hands over the divorce papers to Jnanamba. Jaanu explains that only with those papers, their problem will be solved.

Also Read: Janaki Kalaganaledu October 22: Jnanamba Depressed

Janaki asks her mother-in-law to give her one more chance to prove that she will look after Rama and be a nice daughter-in-law in Jnanamba's family. She goes on to say that if Jaanu does not follow her rules, Jnanamba has every right to divorce her and kick her out of the house.

Mallika, who watches all this, gets frustrated as her plans are not working. What move will Mallika next make to take revenge against Janaki is to be watched in the coming episodes.

