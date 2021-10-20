Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 20: Jnananba Lashes Out At Yogi

In today's episode of Janaki Kalaganaledu, Jnanamba warns Malika and asks her to shut her mouth and stay away from this matter. Janaki is tensed over Jnanamba's rude behaviour. Later, Janaki finds her degree certificate in Jnanamba's room and gets to know the reason behind her anger. Govindaraju tells Rama that Jnanamba got to know the truth about Janaki's education. Yogi visits Jnanamba's house. Jnanamba lashes out at Yogi for lying to ger about Janaki's education. Yogi explains to Jnanamba saying the goodness of Rama and Jnanamba forced him to lie.