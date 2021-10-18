Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 18: Jnanamba Talks With Her Conscience

Janaki Kalaganaledu: Rama and Janaki spend some romantic time while preparing tea. Later, Rama goes to the hall and then Jaanu comes and serves tea to the family members. Govindaraju gets impressed with the taste of the tea made by Janaki and praises her which irks Mallika.

Akhil tells Janaki that he will go to college. Jaanu then suggests Akhil study well and get good marks. Jnanamba gets mad after watching Janaki hiding about her education. Akhil promises her that he will secure good grades.

Meanwhile, Janaki gives tea to Jnanamba who doesn't care about her presence. Jaanu then observes Jnanamba's silence and asks her to tell what the problem is. She assures her mother-in-law that she would definitely solve the problem if she can.

Jnanamba stays calm and Jaanu leaves from there. However, Jnanamba talks with the alter ego and have a discussion about Rama's future with Janaki. Will Jnanamba accepts Janaki and lets her achieve her goals is to be watched in the next episode.