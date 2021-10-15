Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 15: Jnanamba Celebrates Jaanu's Birthday

Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 15: After all the family members requested Jnanamba to come out or at least reply to them, Jnanamba comes out wearing the saree which Janaki presented to her. Mallika, who sees Jnanamba in the new saree gets shocked.

Mallika gets irked as she is not able to understand what is happening to Jnanamba's brain. She feels that Jnanamba is out of her mind and is acting weird. Later, all the family members ask Janaki to cut the cake.

Jaanu cuts the cake and gives the first piece to Jnanamba who refuses to take it. Rama forces his mother to eat the cake as Jaanu respects her so much. Jnanamba finally relents and eats the cake.

Mallika, who feels irritated by Jnanamba's deeds, stays silent and thinks about the reason behind her behaviour. The next day, Govindaraju praises Janaki for her caring behaviour in Mallika's presence. How will Jnanamba ask Janaki about her education is to be watched in the next episode.