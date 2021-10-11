Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 10: Yogi Apologises To Jaanu

Janaki Kalaganaledu: While Jnanamba was sitting alone on the farm, Mallika calls her and pokes her saying Jaanu is educated and she has her files. Jnanamba asks Mallika not to tell anyone about the issue and orders her to bring the file to the farm.

Mallika gets elated as her mother-in-law is angry at Janaki. She decides to add fuel to the fire and send Janaki out of the house.

Also Read: Janaki Kalaganaledu October 08: Jnanamba Discovers Jaanu is Highly Educated

Meanwhile, Janaki and Rama visit the temple and Rama plans a surprise for his wife. He video calls Yogi and makes Jaanu talk with him. Yogi apologises to his sister from the bottom of his heart and feels happy to have a husband like Rama.

Mallika reaches farm and tells Jnanamba that Rama's future will be like her brother's life. She alleges that Rama would also commit suicide in future if Jaanu leaves him and frightens Jnanamba. Jnanamba then makes a stern decision and takes Mallika home. What punishment is Janaki going to face is to be watched in the next episode.

