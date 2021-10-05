Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 05: Jaanu Saves Rama From Mallika's Trap

While Jnanamba feels sad for not having grandchildren, Mallika and Vishnu go near Jnanamba. When Govindaraju inquiries, Mallika asks to give Rama Chandra’s bracelet to Vishnu as they are going to attend a wedding function.

Jnanamba agrees with them and goes near the almirah to take out the ornament. However, she does not find it and gets puzzled. When Govindaraju asks what happened she tells that the bracelet is missing. She immediately phones Rama and asks about the bracelet.

Rama gets shocked and hides the truth. He reaches home to know exactly what happened. Then, Jnanamba asks him about the bracelet. While Rama lies, Mallika tries to know the truth as she saw Rama taking the bracelet.

When Jnanamba forces Rama Chandra to make a promise that he is unaware of the bracelet, Jaanu comes and gives them the bracelet. Rama feels happy as he escaped from his mother. How did Janaki get the bracelet from the jewellery shop is to be watched in the next episode.