Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 04: Jaanu to Give Up IPS Dream

When Jnanamba asks Vishnu to leave the house, Mallika gets super excited as she can live happily. However, Jnanamba puts a condition that Mallika and her husband should not take anything from the house. Mallika gets shocked as she did not expect such a twist from her mother-in-law.

Mallika then tells Jnanamba and Govindaraju that she cannot leave the house as she did not want to separate Vishnu from Jnanamba. Govindaraju, who understands her intention asks her to get out of the house. But Mallika cooks up a story and goes inside the house by convincing the family members.

Later, Janaki feels sorry for not having children and cheating on Jnanamba. She then takes a decision to give up her IPS dream and sets her books on fire and starts crying. Rama Chandra who wakes up in the middle of the night observe Jaanu crying. He consoles Janaki to not feel guilty and asks her to concentrate on her studies first.

The next morning, Mallika and Vishnu get ready to attend a wedding. Mallika sees Vishnu wearing a chain and asks him to remove it and wear Rama’s bracelet. Will the missing bracelet create disturbance between Rama and Jnanamba is to be watched in the next episode.