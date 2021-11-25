Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode November 25: Rama Chandra Is Elated

Janaki Kalaganaledu: When Janaki intends to leave the house, Govindaraju stops her. Jnanamba observes her and asks her not to leave the house, telling her that she has passed the challenge. Janaki then feels elated as her mother-in-law accepts her as a daughter-in-law.

Later, Rama Chandra feels elated as Jnanamba accepts her. He then tells Janaki that they will never be separated. Later, Jnanamba performs Puja and asks all the family members to take Haarthi.

Mallika, after seeing all the family members in a happy mood, gets frustrated. She feels sad as she cannot make Janaki get out of the house. Later, Janaki assures Jnanamba that she will make her happy. Mallika feels confused by Janaki's words and finally understands that Jaanu will give Jnanamba a baby soon.

Janaki, as promised earlier, takes all her books and gives them for sale at the scrap shop. Jaanu feels emotional and convinces herself by saying her family is more important than her studies.

While returning from the confectionary shop, Rama observes a girl attempting suicide. He saves her and asks her the reason. She says that her parents did not want her to get an education. Rama saves her and takes her to their house.