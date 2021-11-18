Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode November 18: Myravathi Cancels Puja

Janaki Kalaganaledu: After Myravathi visited their room, Mallika and Janaki got frightened and decided to get ready. Mallika, who has a cunning mentality, got dressed up and left Janaki alone. Janaki, after bathing, observes that there is no one left in the house to help her with draping the saree.

Meanwhile, Myravathi gives blessings to all the family members and asks them to sit for the Goddess Lakshmi Puja. When she asks about Janaki, Jnanamba and Rama Chandra say that she will never be late to the puja.

However, Janaki, after trying her best, calls Mallika to seek help. Mallika, who understands her situation, puts the phone in silent mode. Rama Chandra then goes to Jaanu's room and helps her get ready.

Janaki, while coming for puja, gets injured but manages to come. Myravathi gets furious and scolds Jaanu for being late. The puja is then cancelled by her. Jnanamba and Govindaraju observe the injury and realise the reason behind her being late. Will Jnanamba convince Myravathi and start the puja? To be watched in the next episode.