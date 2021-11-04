Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode November 04:Jnanamba Misunderstands Jaanu

Janaki Kalaganaledu: After listening to Jnanamba's decision, Mallika feels sad as she cannot be able to witness Janaki leaving their house. The next morning, Janaki wakes up early and gets tensed as it was the first day in her challenge to prove herself to Jnanamba.

Meanwhile, Rama Chandra comes home and wishes Janaki all the very best to successfully complete her challenge. Later, Mallika also wakes up and asks Vishnu to wish her good luck as she will be planning against Janaki.

While Janaki was away, Mallika goes near Jnanamba and tells her that she loves Janaki more. However, Shravani comes to Jnanamba's house and warns about her behaviour against Janaki.

Janaki controls her and sends her from their house. But, Jnanamba feels that it was all Janaki's plan to get Shravani against her. Will Jnanamba excuse Janaki for Sharavani's mistake is to be watched in the coming episodes.