Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 28: Rama Thanks Jaanu For Helping Mallika

While Jnanamba is thinking, her husband comes and asks her about the condition she put to Janaki. Then, Jnanamba explains that Janaki has to know about their family and situations. Then, Janaki consoles Mallika as Jnanamba forgives her.

Sunandha Devi calls Shravani and asks her to bring Janaki to the garden the next day. Shravani refuses to do that as she is completely a stranger to them. But, Kanna Babu comes into the scene and tells Shravani that she should bring her and everything was already pre-planned.

Jnanamba annoys Mallika saying she did not give a baby to the family even after many years of marriage. She asks Janaki to beget a baby within a year. Mallika leaves the place crying and shares her grief with her husband.

When Janaki enters their bedroom, Rama thanks her for helping Mallika and not letting her leave their house. What plan has Sunanda hatched to take revenge on Janaki is to be watched in the next episode.