Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 27: Will Jaanu Agree to Jnanamba's Condition?

Yogi feels guilty about his mistake and apologises to Jaanu. Janaki bids goodbye to Urmila and Yogi with a heavy heart. Rama picks her up from her house.

Jnanamba explains how irresponsible Mallika is behaving these days to her parents. She tells them that they can't tolerate her anymore and asks them to take Mallika with them. Mallika says sorry for what she has done. But Jnanamba refuses to accept her apology and asks Mallika to leave.

Listening to their conversation, Janaki gets tensed thinking of her future. While family members try to talk to Jnanamba to stop Mallika from going, Jnanamba gets angry. She asks Mallika to leave the house. Janaki holds Mallika's hand and stops her.

While Jnanamba gets furious with Jaanu, she tells her mother-in-law to calm down and think about their prestige. Jnanamba now lays down a condition to Janaki when she makes a request on behalf of Mallika. Will Janaki agree to the condition is to be watched in the episode.