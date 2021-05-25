Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 25: Will Vishnu Save Mallika From Jnanamba?

Jnanamba asks the family members about what happened the previous night. Everyone says that they are not responsible and they don't know anything. Jnanamba then asks Chikitha to bring Mallika's bag and check. She finds tickets of movies Mallika went to the last night.

She gets angry at Mallika that she was so irresponsible in handling house chores. She lashes out at her saying that because of Mallika, thieves got a chance to rob the house. Jnanamba even shouts at Vishnu for his wife's mistake.

Vishnu knowing that his wife is in a tight spot comes up with a plan to save her. He gets furious and slaps Mallika and tries to beat her up for lying to his mother. Family members stop Vishnu and Jnanamba asks him to cool down.

Meanwhile, she observes Janaki and tells her to leave for her mother's home. When Jaanu is about to leave, Jnanamba asks her to bid goodbye to Mallika as the latter will be leaving their house. She asks Akhil to drop Janaki at their home. Will Jaanu confront Yogi about the betrayal is to be watched in the next episode.

Also Read: Janaki Kalaganaledu May 24: Mallika Hides The Truth