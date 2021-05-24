Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 24: Mallika Hides The Truth

Jnanamba questions family members about the house. She asks Mallika why the house was so clean that day. Mallika covers up the issue saying that she wanted to clean the house because of the upcoming festival. Jnanamba leaves Mallika and asks everyone to sleep.

Meanwhile, Yogi packs his luggage and tells Urmila that the courier will be coming to pick up their luggage so they can go to the airport without much luggage. But Urmila feels emotional that Janaki will be left alone.

Janaki feels sad that Yogi spoiled her future. Rama observes Jaanu crying and advises her to share her pain or to find a solution to her problem. He later assures Janaki that she could visit her house.

Jnanamba wakes up at midnight and finds Mallika talking about thieves with Chikitha. The next morning, Jnanamba confronts the family members about the thieves coming to their house. Will Jaanu meet her brother and question him about the lies and betrayal to be watched in the next episode.

