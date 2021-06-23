Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode June 23: Jnanamba Discovers The Truth?

After watching Rama and Janaki cooking, Mallika tries to wake up Jnanamba in various methods. She throws flowers on her and wakes her up. After Jnanamba and her husband wake up, they doubt about what's happening in the house.

They later come out to look for the thieves. Mallika feels elated as her plan is going to work this time.

Meanwhile, Janaki and Rama complete their cooking and Rama asks Jaanu to taste the curry. Later, he praises Jaanu for learning every skill so fast. He tells that she would have become an IPS officer if she had pursued education.

While Jnanamba heads towards Rama and Jaanu, Janaki senses her arrival, she informs her husband about it. They both hide from Jnanamba to avoid trouble.

Jnanamba's husband stops her from going to them saying that the thieves have left the house. So, Jnanamba returns to her home. Mallika gets frustrated as her plan goes for a toss. Will she devise another plan to catch Rama and Jaanu is to be watched in the episode.