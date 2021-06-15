Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode June 15: Rama Helps Janaki

Janaki falls asleep on Rama Chandra's shoulder. Rama does not disturb her and sleeps leaning on her head.

The next morning Mallika hates her life as she has to do all the household chores. She curses Jnanamba as she sees her coming towards her. She gets frightened wondering if Jnanamba heard her cuss words, she would certainly spoil her happiness.

But Jnanamba asks Mallika not to wash her clothes and asks Janaki to wash them. Janaki agrees and leaves to wash the clothes. Jnanamba condemns Mallika's absent-minded behaviour.

Meanwhile, Janaki finds it difficult to wash the clothes. Rama observes her and tells her that he will help her with the washing work. Janaki refuses to take his help. But how will Rama Chandra convince Janaki and help her is to be watched in the episode.