Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode June 14: Rama Pacifies Jnanamba

After Rama consoles Janaki with his words saying he will be there for her anytime, they hug each other. Suddenly, Jaanu leaves him and Rama gets out of the room and attends to his mother.

Meanwhile, Jnanamba is sad thinking about Rama's decision to bring back Janaki home. She refuses Rama's help when he offers to massage her legs. Rama explains why did he brought Jaanu back home and he tells Jnanamba that he loves her more than his life.

Jnanamba realises her son's love and asks him to go and sleep. When Rama disagrees, Jnanamba forces him to leave the place.

When Rama comes into the bedroom, he finds Janaki sleeping. So he turns to leave, but Janaki asks him to sleep on her bed. While he comforts her with his words and asks her to sleep, Janaki finds a cockroach on the bed. She screams with fear and asks Rama for help. What Rama does next is to be watched in the episode.