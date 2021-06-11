Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode June 10: Will Jnanamba Take Back Janaki?

Rama goes in search of Janaki and finds her crying as she came out of the house. He asks her to return to the house with him. But Janaki refuses as she does not want to create a rift between Jnanamba and him. Then Rama forces her to walk with him if she respects him.

After reaching home, everyone is surprised. Mallika feels happy as Jnanamba will not allow Jaanu and she even gets angry at Rama.

Meanwhile, Rama tells his mother that he brought Janaki just to fulfill his responsibility as a husband. He explains to Jnanamba that it was she who told him to be with his wife anytime. Rama Chandra asks his mother to even send him out if she doesn't want Janaki in the house.

Jnanamba gets shocked by Rama's behaviour. She remains silent for some time and then reveals her decision. What did Jnanamba ask her son to do is to be watched in the episode.