Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode July 29: Rama and Jaanu in Trouble

Janaki waits for Chikitha as she gives her something covered in a cover. She later tries to call Govindaraju to hand over the alcohol bottle to him. When he does not look at her, Janaki phones him and says that she has a surprise for him and asks him to come to the storeroom.

While Rama returns home with the books, Janaki walks to the storeroom and runs into Rama. Mallika observes them and switches on the light and questions them. While they look confused, Mallika tries to corner them in front of Jnanamba.

However, Jnanamba asks what Rama has in the bag. He tells her that he got some books for preparing covers for the sweet shop. Later, Mallika questions about the cover in Jaanu’s hand. She tells that those are bottles. Rama covers up by saying that they are phenyl bottles.

Later, Janaki gives the bottle to Govindaraju and tells him not to come home drunk as Jnanamba does not like it. She advises her father-in-law to limit his consumption of alcohol. Govindaraju feels elated as she cares about him like his mother.

Rama then hands over the books to his wife and suggests that she work hard to fulfill her dreams. Jaanu promises to study hard and get qualified for the post. Will Mallika get to know about Rama and Janaki’s plan is to be watched in the next episode.