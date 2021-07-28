Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode July 28: Mallika to Learn About Jaanu's Civil Services Results 

After learning that she secured a good score in Civils Prelims Exam, Jaanu sares the news with her husband. Rama feels happy and motivates Janaki to study hard and achieve her goal.

Mallika tries hard to read the article about Janaki but fails in doing so. As she is not able to figure out the news, she calls one of her friends and enquires whether she knows English. Mallika asks her to come home the next day.

When Janaki returns home from the sweet shop, she observes Mallika and Jnanamba talking to each other. Mallika questions Jnanamba as to why she does not make Janaki do household chores. Jnanamba replies that she is involved in cooking stuff.

Rama goes to the book shop and asks for the books Janaki wanted. Chinna Babu observes Rama and decides to take away Rama’s happiness by destroying his plan.

Meanwhile, Janaki comes to Jnanamba and asks her to teach her how to do household chores. When Jaanu tries to learn to grind turmeric, she gets injured. Jnanamba takes care of her making Mallika jealous. Will Jnanamba get angry at Mallika for getting Janaki injured is to be watched in the next episode.