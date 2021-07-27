Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode July 27: Mallika Shocked Seeing Jaanu’s Civils Exam Result

When Mallika is trying to eavesdrop on Rama and Janaki’s conversation, Chikitha interrupts her and tells her that Jnanamba is calling her. Mallika is irked and refuses to go. But Chikitha blackmails her that she will be punished if she does not go. So Mallika leaves the place.

Later, Jaanu decides to go to the temple with Jnanamba and Govindaraju. She takes their blessings in the temple by touching their feet. However, Jnanamba tells her that she will have their blessings all the time.

Meanwhile, Mallika and Chikitha visit scrap shop to buy newspapers for their sweet shop. Mallika sees Janaki's photo in the paper but she feels bad as she cannot understand what the article is about. So, she tears it and saves it.

In the temple, Janaki helps a girl who falls. Her friends thank Jaanu and congratulate her for securing 2nd rank in the Civils Prelims Exam. Jnanamba hears their conversation. How will Jnanamba react is to be watched in the episode.