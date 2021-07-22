Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode July 22: IPS or Baby for Jaanu?

Jnanamba gets emotional as Rama sacrificed his life for the family members' happiness. Janaki understands how much her mother-in-law loves her son.

Meanwhile, Chikitha and Mallika exchange views about a movie where the mother-in-law allows her daughter-in-law to study IPS. Mallika tells that Jnanamba will never let that happen if she were in that case. Janaki who overhears their conversation starts thinking.

Mallika observes that Jaanu is not doing anything and devises a plan to escape her duties. She asks Janaki to do her work. When Janaki gets down to work and Chikitha helps her. But, Govindaraju comes there and tells Janaki that he will do the work.

Mallika feels disappointed as her plan to make Janaki work failed. Later, Jnanamba questions Jaanu why she has not eaten till now. Jaanu says that she is waiting for Rama.

When Rama comes, Jnanamba serves food to both of them and asks Jaanu why she is not behaving normally. Jaanu tells Rama that she wants to quit studying IPS as she does not want to hurt Jnanamba's feelings. How will Rama react is to be watched in the episode.