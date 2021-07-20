Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode July 20: Jaanu’s Wish Upsets Rama

After Janaki completes her ritual, she ties the Mudupu to the tree which Jnanamba insisted upon. Meanwhile, Vennela goes to Jnanamba and asks for bangles. She asks Vishnu to take her sister and buy her what she wants. Mallika tells Vishnu that he may spend more money, so she accompanies him.

Jnanamba is tensed on seeing Janaki injured. Rama gets suspicious when Janaki gets emotional about completing the ritual. He opens the Mudupu and learns that Janaki's wish is to become an IPS officer. Later, Rama feels sad as Janaki cannot achieve her dream because of marriage.

The next morning, Rama after going to the sweet shop calls Janaki and asks her to bring a suitcase to the shop. While Janaki is taking the suitcase, Jnanamba stops her. To know what is there in the suitcase one has to wait till the next episode.