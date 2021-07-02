Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode July 2: Jaanu Says No Baby

Jnanamba performs the ritual with a lot of dedication. Meanwhile, her husband tells her that he will help her in fetching water for Abhishekam. Jnanamba refuses help saying that it's her wish to have grandchildren and hence only she has to perform the Abhishekam.

Rama receives a gift delivered to his home. When Rama enquires with the delivery agent about who sent it, he tells that Jnanamba had given it. After opening the gift, Rama finds things related to grandchildren. He tells Janaki that his mother wants them to spend time with each other and give birth to a baby.

Janaki gets shocked after learning about Jnanamba's intention. Jaanu then tells Rama that she is not interested in babies now. She says that she needs some time. Rama is perplexed and wants to know the reason why Janaki does not want babies.

Meanwhile, Jnanamba drops the water tumbler she is carrying. She fears that her wish will not be fulfilled. Will Rama understand Janaki's dream of becoming an IPS is to be watched in the episode.