Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode July 15: Jaanu Gets Jealous Of Rama's Friends

Rama runs to Janaki and lifts her expressing gratitude When Jaanu asks him the reason for his reaction, he says that he was afraid she would tell Jnanamba about her education. Janaki says that there should be no sorry and thank you between husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Chikitha and Vennela decorate the house and arranges colours for the Vasanthotsavam festival. Govindaraju explains the significance of celebrating Vasanthotsavam aka Holi. He also promises the children that he will throw colours on Jnanamba.

While Govindaraju tries to call Jnanamba out, she does not come out saying that she is allergic to colours. Meanwhile, Janaki goes near Rama and rubs colour on his cheeks. Rama Chandra colours Jaanu face by rubbing his cheeks against hers.

Later, family members throw colours at each other and celebrate the festival. some female friends of Rama Chandra come and try to throw colours at him. Janaki observes the scene and warns them to stay away from him. Will the friends leave following Janaki's words is to be watched in the episode.