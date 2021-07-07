Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode July 07: Rama Reveal Truth About Jaanu to Jnanamba 

Janaki is confused after she discovers that Rama has gone missing from the house. Jnanamba asks her as to where did Rama go. Jnanamba asks Govindaraju to call him only to learn that he has left his phone at home. Later, Jnanamba asks Janaki about what happened the night before. Jaanu just smiles and scoots.

Jnanamba thinks that they spent their night happily and thanks God. Meanwhile, Janaki feels guilty about Rama's disappearance from the house.

Rama thinks of what happened the previous night and he feels miserable that Janaki lied to him. Later, he understands Jaanu's situation and he is on his way back home. He thinks that he should tell his mother about Janaki's education.

Meanwhile, Janaki decides to tell Jnanamba about her educational qualification and looks for her. When Govindaraju refuses to let her meet Jnanamba, she gets suspicious. Will Janaki tell the truth to Jnanamba is to be watched in the episode.