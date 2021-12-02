Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode: Jaanu Saves Jnanamba From Police

Janaki Kalaganaledu: After going to Sunanda Devi's function, the police reach there and tell them that they came to arrest Jnanamba. Meanwhile, Rama Chandra requests the police not to arrest his mother. Govindaraju explains to the police that their family is very conventional and they have been running the confectionery for more than 25 years.

The police tell them to give their explanation in court and try to arrest Jnanamba. However, Janaki, using her knowledge and educational skills, countered questions from the police to show evidence.

When police fail to show proper evidence to arrest Jnanamba, Janaki warns them to first get evidence. Later, all the family members praise Janaki for saving her mother-in-law from the police.

Mallika, who observes the whole scene, gets disappointed as she just wanted to create small disturbances, but it turned into a big mess in the village. Later, she decides to behave normally with Janaki.

Meanwhile, Jnanamba acknowledges Janaki's talents and heroics. Rama Chandra tells her mother that she was saved only because of Jaanu. Will police find out the evidence and arrest Jnanamba is to be watched in the coming episodes.