Janaki Kalaganaledu 13 December Episode: Mallika takes the address and leaves for Rajahmundry immediately. Janaki on the other hand is scared. Mallika goes to Rajahmundry and goes to the cake shop there. Asks to call Janaki there. With this comes an old man tells Mallika says that it is Janaki from Atreyapuram.

The owner of the cakes says there is no one coming from there. This makes sense to Mallika who wants to fix Janaki in front of Gnanamba thinking that Janaki is not coming to Rajahmundry.

Govinda Raju, on the other hand, sees the connection to the Pallavi. Pallavi talks with Gnanamba about her marriage to Govinda Raju. Meanwhile, Mallika comes back. Cake competitions are being held in Atreyapuram tomorrow. Is Janaki learning to make cakes anyway so let's participate in those competitions, says Mallika Mallika tells Janaki that their shop will get a name because of it and somehow makes Janaki participate in the competition.

Ramachandra on the other hand makes special sweets for her. Janaki feels elated when Rama surprises her with sweets and kisses him profusely. Rama does not understand what to do and why Janaki is behaving like this. Later, the latter gets shocked after learning about the truth.