Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode December 03: Mallika Thinks Of an Escape Plan

Janaki Kalaganaledu: After returning home, Jnanamba praises Janaki for her knowledge. Rama Chandra says to Janaki that they should find out who is responsible for food poisoning. Meanwhile, Jnanamba calls the karkhana workers and enquires about the complaint.

While the workers have no suspicions about anyone, Mallika comes forward and tells Jnanamba that she finds Janaki a suspect because she is the only newcomer to the karkhana. She tries hard to corner Janaki but fails miserably after Jnanamba ignores her words.

Later, Janaki asks Mallika to cool off because she will find out about the fraud who made food poisoned. Mallika then devises an escape plan so she does not get caught by the police. She throws a medical syrup bottle in the garbage and feels relaxed.

Janaki, who observes this, collects the bottle and asks the medical shop person for details. He confirms that the syrup will cause food poisoning. Jaanu informs Rama Chandra of the same. Angry Rama tends to go to Jnanamba to reveal Mallika's cruelty.

However, Janaki stops her husband and calls Vishnu to discuss about the issue. Rama warns his brother to control Mallika and not repeat such acts. Vishnu apologises to Janaki and promises to take care of Mallika's behaviour. Will Vishnu punish Mallika for spoiling their family's self-respect is to be watched in the episode.