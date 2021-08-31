Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 31: Jaanu Ties Virtual Rakhi To Yogi

After tying Rakhi to Rama Chandra, Vennela ties Rakhi to Vishnu and asks for the gift. Mallika fears that Vishnu would give more money. So, she gives her a RS 50 note and asks her to buy chocolates with the money. Vennela looks at Vishnu and tells that she is not expecting anything from him except his blessings.

Later, she ties Rakhi to Bharath and Rajini and celebrates the festival. Mallika, then tells Jnanamba that she will visit her home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother. Jnanamba replies her saying that her brother will come to their house.

After Madhan comes, Mallika gets excited and ties Rakhi to her brother. He gives a gold necklace as gift. Elated Mallika shows that present to everyone and annoys Janaki that she does not have her brother to tie Rakhi.

Meanwhile, Rama interferes and tells that Jaanu had sent a Rakhi to Yogi earlier and makes a video call to his brother-in-law. Janaki feels elated seeing her brother and Urmila happy. She later kisses Rama and thanks to him for sending Rakhi to Yogi. How will Rama react to her kiss is to be watched in the episode.