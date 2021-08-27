Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 27: Jaanu Escapes From Mallika’s Trap

Mallika gives the workers money in advance and asks them not to work for Jaanu. She later comes to karkhana and tells Vishnu that she spent Rs 30,000 from his account. While Vishnu gets puzzled, Jnanamba asks them to start working.

Meanwhile, Jaanu looks for the workers to come there. But, they did not show up and puts Janaki in danger. When Jnanamba scolds her for not taking the right decision, Janaki tells Rama that she will return in few minutes.

Jaanu gets confused after knowing that no worker is interested to come and work. She then thinks of a solution to complete the order without any late. Jaanu runs to Rangayya’s house and asks him if he could arrange workers for the order.

Rangayya immediately agrees and send workers to make sweets. Jnanamba gets impressed by Janaki’s spontaneous thinking and feels happy. However, Mallika gets shocked as Jaanu escaped from her trap. Will Mallika plan any other move against Janaki is to be watched in the episode.