Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 23: Jnanamba Appreciates Rama

The next morning, when Rama and Janaki come home, Jnanamba questions why did they go to college. Rama cooks up a story saying that he had taken Jaanu to the temple as it was her father’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Jnanamba goes inside and brings a plate covered with a cloth. She orders Mallika to give the items on the plate to everyone in the family. Doubtful Mallika opens the plate and sees sweets in the plate. She distributes them to all and asks Jnanamba about the reason.

Jnanamba informs Rama that she is proud of his behaviour though she is a little disappointed for violating his rules. She, however, appreciates Rama for his concern towards Janaki. When Janaki wanted to go to karkhana, Jnanamba stops her and asks her to stay home.

Meanwhile, Mallika instructs Vishnu that they should leave the house and go to the city for living. Janaki who observes their talks, advises them to withdraw their thoughts. Will Mallika receive Jaanu’s suggestion is to be watched in the episode.