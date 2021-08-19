Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 19: Rama, Jaanu Face Jnanamba's Ire

After going to the karkhana, Jnanamba finds Janaki missing and she waits for their arrival. Meanwhile, Mallika tells Jnanamba that Rama had not listened to her words. She explains to Jnanamba how they violated her conditions by going out.

When Rama and Janaki return to the Karkhana, they were shocked to see Jnanamba there. While Rama tries to explain what happened, his mother asks him not to talk and orders them to come home the next morning.

Jaanu and Rama get tensed as they did a mistake by not following Jnanamba’s words. The next morning, when Rama and Janaki come home, Jnanamba asks them to not enter the house. She tells them to leave the house with their luggage.

Meanwhile, Rama tries to convince her mother. However, Mallika interferes and says that Rama had come to the karkhana the day before also. Listening to Mallika's words, Jnanamba asks her to shut her mouth and punishes Rama, Janaki for violating her orders. Will Rama and Jaanu go away from Jnanamba is to be watched in the episode.