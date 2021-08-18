Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode August 18: Mallika Instigates Jnanamba Against Jaanu

Mallika finds Janaki missing from karkhana. So, she immediately decides to bring the matter to the notice of Jnanamba.

Meanwhile, Janaki thanks Rama Chandra for standing by her in difficult times. Rama Chandra later gives her the pen given by her father and explains to her that it was his wish to make Jaanu an IPS officer.

Janaki is elated after knowing that Rama Chandra had met their parents on the boat. Later, Rama takes her to a temple and asks her to wish for something which will happen soon. Then, Jaanu wishes that Jnanamba and Rama should never fall apart and Rama wishes for Janaki to achieve her goal.

Meanwhile, Mallika finds Jnanamba going home and tells her that Janaki is not there at the karkhana and takes her there. She further tells her that Janaki had been missing from the karkhana since evening. Jnanamba gets suspicious when she fails to find Janaki at the karkhana. Will Rama and Janaki get caught is to be watched in the next episode.