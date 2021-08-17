Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 17: Jnanamba at Jaanu's Graduation Ceremony

When Janaki’s name was called to take the graduation certificate, her eyes look for Rama Chandra. However, she gets on to the stage to celebrate her graduation. While the chief guest hands over the certificate, Rama comes and watches her. Jaanu feels elated and receives the medal.

While her principal wishes Jaanu all the best, Janaki asks permission to speak a few words. She later thanks her father for being a great motivation to her. She feels emotional about losing her father but tells that she is happy as she got a good husband like Rama Chandra. Jaanu further tells that all her success is because of Rama.

Jnanamba visits the college to know whether Rama and Janaki are in the college. She searches for them and stops at the Graduation ceremony hall. Meanwhile, Vyjayanthi, who is waiting at the Chairman’s room comes to the ceremony hall and observes Jnanamba.

She asks why did Jnanamba come to the college. Jnanamba tells that she came for her son and daughter-in-law and says that she would have been mistaken about them. Later, she returns home and asks Mallika to go to the karkhana.

Meanwhile, Rama and Janaki spend some quality time and thanks to each other for giving support. Mallika reaches karkhana and finds Jaanu missing there. Will she tell Jnanamba about them is to be watched in the next episode.