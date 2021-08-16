Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 16: Jnanamba Set to Reach Jaanu's Graduation Ceremony

After she wears Jnanamba's saree, Rama takes Janaki to her college. He then reminds her that it is her graduation day. Janaki feels elated with Rama Chandra’s love for her. She later sees Shravani and is surprised.

Shravani meets Janaki and tells her that she had given her a shock. Shravani asks Janaki whether her husband knows about her educational qualification. Meanwhile, Rama informs Shravani that he only brought her for the graduation day and he further tells her that he is going to make her study IPS.

After getting into the hall of the graduation ceremony, Rama and Janaki spot Vyjayanthi along with her daughter. Meanwhile, one of the residents inform Jnanamba that Rama and Jaanu were seen in a college. A puzzled Jnanamba asks the driver to take her to the college.

Meanwhile, Rama asks Janaki to hide from her and thinks of a plan to escape from Vyjayanthi’s sight. He executes his plan and makes Vyjayanthi leave the hall. He later watches Janaki taking her graduation certificate. What move did Rama Chandra make to escape from Vyjayanthi is to be watched in the episode.