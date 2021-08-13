Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 13: Rama Sends Saree For Janaki

Mallika comes near Vishnu and tells that she sent an empty tiffin box to Janaki as she hates her. Vishnu gets puzzled after watching Mallika’s evil plans against Jnanamba and Janaki. Mallika later tells her husband that Janaki knew about their money matter. Vishnu gets afraid as Rama would tell Jnanamba about them.

Then Mallika asks Vishnu not to worry and says that they will not tell Jnanamba. After seeing Vishnu's confusion Mallika tell him that Jaanu and Rama do not want to get the family parted. Vishnu then settles down and feels happy that their fraud was not told to Jnanamba.

Later, Mallika goes to Karkhana and decides to disturb Jaanu learning all the works. She then devises a plan and picks up a fight with one of the worker. Meanwhile, Rama asks Rajini to give saree and jewellery to Janaki and asks him to tell her to get ready in the evening.

Rama Chandra goes to karkhana and gets stunned watching Janaki in Jnanamba’s saree. He praises her beauty. When Jaanu asks the reason behind sending the saree, Rama tells him that he is going to take her to some special place. Where will Rama take Janaki is to be watched in the episode.