Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 12: Mallika Instigates Jnanamba Against Rama

After observing Rama at the karkhana, Mallika calls Jnanamba to tell her about Rama. Govindaraju lifts the phone and denies the fact as he finds Rama sleeping in the room. Later, Mallika takes out Janaki’s blanket and gets puzzled.

She wonders about Rama Chandra and exchanges blankets with Janaki. Mallika later observes that Rama and Jaanu are talking outside the karkhana. When Janaki tells Rama about the money Mallika and her husband are saving without informing Jnanamba, Mallika overhears them.

However, Rama asks Janaki not to tell anything about them to Jnanamba. Later, Rama Chandra gets elated as Jaanu kisses him.

The next morning, Mallika goes home and tells Jnanamba about Rama’s visit to karkhana. When Jnanamba gets angry at Rama, Govindaraju asks Mallika to stop creating a nuisance. Jnanamba is about to believe the fact, but Govindaraju says that he saw Rama sleeping in his room. So, Jnanamba shouts at Mallika and warns her against lying. She asks her to behave well.

Vennela takes breakfast for Janaki along with a sweet that was already eaten by Rama. When they open the tiffin box, Vennela finds it empty. She feels guilty as she can’t even get breakfast for her. Will Janaki feel sad as Jnanamba sent her empty tiffin box is to be watched in the episode.