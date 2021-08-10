Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 10: Rama Sends Books To Jaanu

Mallika feels sad as she has to go to Karkhana in the night and sleep with Janaki. Meanwhile, Vishnu and Chikitha play pranks on Mallika to irritate her. Mallika gets irked and tells them that even she gets time to play with them.

Meanwhile, Rama and Janaki think of each other and gets worried. Rama feels that Janaki has to study during the nights to achieve her goal of becoming an IAS. He, therefore, thinks of a plan and waits for Mallika to go to Karkhana.

While Mallika is leaving the home, Rama Chandra stops her and makes her a request. Mallika tells him that he should order her rather than requesting. Then, Rama gives a bag and asks Mallika to give them to Janaki. When Mallika asks what is there in the bag, Rama tells about books.

Shocked Mallika questions Rama about how will they be useful to Janaki. Rama Chandra then covers the issue saying that those are for preparing covers for the sweet shop. Later, Mallika moves to Karkhana and hands over the books to Janaki.

Rama calls Mallika and asks her to give the phone to Janaki. After some time, Jaanu cut the call as Mallika continuously insist she come inside. Will Mallika know about Janaki’s education is to be watched in the next episode.