Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode August 09: Mallika’s Plan Backfires

After Janaki goes to Karkhana, Jnanamba cuts vegetables to cook lunch. Mallika then comes and tell Jnanamba that she will do cooking work. She denies it and informs Mallika that it will definitely become a punishment for her. However, Mallika gets confused as she does not understand how that will become a problem for her in the future.

Jnanamba feels guilty for punishing Janaki. Later, she cooks food for Janaki and takes the lunch box to Karkhana. Jaanu feels surprised that her mother-in-law brought lunch to her. Jnanamba makes peace with Janaki and suggests she not to trust Mallika and fall into her trap.

Meanwhile, Rama comes home and observes that Janaki had gone to Karkhana and worries about her. Chikitha tells him that Jnanamba had gone to Karkhana with lunch. So, Rama starts having his lunch.

Mallika comes and tries to degrade Jnanamba saying that she is unnecessarily punishing Jaanu. When Jnanamba comes there, Mallika says that she is feeling sad that Janaki is alone in the Karkhana. So, Jnanamba tells Mallika to go and accompany Janaki during the nights. Will Mallika devise a plan to escape Jnanamba’s order is to be watched in the episode.