Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode April 7: Rama's Wedding Begins

Jnanamba sees Rama Chandra in the bridegroom outfit and asks Mallika to complete the arrangements for Rama's wedding. She then takes drishti (a ritual to keep him away from the evil spell/eye) of Rama and makes him prepare for the wedding.

Later, Jnanamba hands over the Kalasam which is to be taken to Lord Rama temple. She asks Rama to take safety measures and warns him against dropping the Kalasam till he reaches the temple.

Meanwhile, Yogi and Janaki complete the rituals and head to the cemetery to finish their parents' cremation. Yogi performs the last rites of his parents with a heavy heart. Jaanu feels bad over her parents' demise. Yogi feels sorry as he can't look after Janaki like his parents did.

Jnanamba and Mallika get ready for Rama's marriage. Meanwhile, Rama's father calls all the family members to start the wedding. Jnanamba is thrilled to see Rama in the wedding outfit. How there is a twist of fate that brings Rama and Janaki together is to be watched in the upcoming episode.