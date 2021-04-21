Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode April 21: Jnanamba To Visit Jaanu's House

Janaki phones her brother to reveal her decision on marriage. Yogi is happy with her decision. He invites Jnanamba and her family to visit their house to meet Jaanu and fix the wedding. Yogi feels elated as there is no obstruction for him to go abroad.

Urmila calls Yogi to stop his trials over Jaanu's wedding. Then Yogi reveals that his sister has agreed to the marriage. Urmila gets shocked and asks about it. Jaanu explains that every girl has gone through this phase and only some girls will be able to chase their dreams.

She decides to marry and tells Urmila about her decision and asks her not to stop her from marrying. Jnanamba calls Yogi and tells him to call the priest and fix the marriage. She stops Mallika from going to Jaanu's house.

Yogi asks Jaanu to get ready as Jnanamba's family is coming to see her. An emotional Jaanu gets ready and sits in front of them. Meanwhile, Jaanu's friend, Shravani calls her and Jaanu reveals about the marriage. But, Shravani advises Janaki to focus on her goal. What will Jaanu tell her friend is to be watched in the next episode.