Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode April 14: Rama-Jaanu A Match Made in Heaven?

In today's episode of Janaki Kalaganaledu, the priest comes to Jnanamba's house to tell them about Janaki. He tells them that Janaki is a class V drop out. He hands over her photo to Jnanamba and asks her to open it after 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Jaanu gives the Puja basket which Jnanamba left at the temple to Rama Chandra. Rama, after reaching home, explains the girl to Jnanamba. Later, Jnanamba gives Rama the photo given by the priest.

Yogi orders Urmila to convince Janaki to get married to Rama Chandra. After Jaanu comes home, she feels emotional about losing her parents. An irritated Yogi asks Urmila to talk about the marriage.

Rama sees the picture and gets excited about realising it's the same girl. He gives Jnanamba the photo. How will Jnanamba react after seeing Janaki's picture is to be watched in the episode.