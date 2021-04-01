Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode April 1: Jaanu Plans Surprise

After Rama Chandra apologizes to his mother, Jnanamba realises her mistake and reconciles with Rama. Rama tries to throw away the necklace which created a quarrel in the house. But, Jnanamba stops him and tells Rama that it was her mistake that she did not understand Rama properly. She asks him to give the necklace to his wife.

On the other hand, Yogi gets angry at Urmila for not letting him go to America. Urmila tries to convince Yogi that she cannot stay without him for two years. Meanwhile, Janaki and her parents interfere and tell them that Urmila can also go to America with Yogi. Janaki's father explains to them that they will be selling the land and will arrange money for Urmila's US trip.

The next day morning, Janaki's father goes to the registration office for selling the land. Meanwhile, Janaki plans a surprise for her parents for their marriage anniversary. She invites them to visit her after the registration work. How far does her surprise work is to be watched in the next episode.