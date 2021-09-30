Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode September 30: Jnanamba Angry With Mallika

When Jnanamba is in confusion about the tablets, Mallika gives a suggestion to her mother-in-law. She asks Jnanamba to check their rooms and tells them that those who use the tablets will have another strip in their cupboards.

Jnanamba then orders Chikitha to check Mallika’s room and Akhil to see Janaki’s room. Akhil finds tablet strips in Jaanu’s room which were earlier put by Mallika. When Akhil informs her mother about the medicine she gets furious over Janaki.

Janaki breaks down when Jnanamba confronts her about the medicines. However, Rama tells his mother that Jaanu will never lie in any situation. Later, Jnanamba stays calm. Meanwhile, the pharmacist comes to their home and hands over the medicines they ordered.

Mallika gets tensed as Jnanamba learns the truth. As expected, while going, he gives the money that Mallika left while purchasing medicines in their shop through which all the family members understands the truth. How will Jnanamba react after learning the truth is to be watched in the next episode.