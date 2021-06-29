Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode June 29: Rama Promises Jnanamba

Rama feels sad that he made his mother cry on her birthday. Later, he tells Janaki that he is not caring for her properly. Janaki comforts him saying that he has taken good care of her. She consoles him as Rama gets emotional while sharing his grief.

Rama asks Janaki to sleep and he worries about his mother. Meanwhile, Jnanamba cries as she hurt Rama so much on her special day. Rama, later, goes to Jnanamba and tells her that he understands her pain and apologises to her. Rama tells her that he will never neglect Janaki.

Jnanamba asks Rama to promise something to resolve their fight. She asks him to keep Janaki always happy. Later, he asks Jnanamba to cut the cake.

The next morning, Mallika tries to escape the temple visit, but Jnanamba puts a reverse plan into action and makes Mallika come to the temple. She informs Rama not to leave the house for one day. Will Rama and Janaki enjoy their private time happily is to be watched in the episode.