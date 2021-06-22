Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode June 22: Mallika Catches Rama-Jaanu Redhanded

Jnanamba warns Rama Chandra for giving Akhil more money than needed. She says that there are chances of Akhil going in the wrong direction rather than studying. However, Rama assures her about Akhil’s education.

Rama goes to his room and finds Janaki stitching a button to one of his shirts. He asks her to stop doing it and asks get it done by Chikitha. Janaki tells him that handling his works are her responsibility as a wife.

They both feel lucky to have each other as their partner. Then, Rama asks her to get ready to learn cooking. Meanwhile, he arranges all the ingredients needed for cooking at a hideout place. Rama shows Janaki the process to make Bitter Gourd fry.

In the meantime, Mallika gets hungry and walks into the kitchen. While returning, she finds Rama and Janaki missing from their room. While she searches for them in the house, she watches Rama taking cooking classes for Janaki. Will she tell Jnanamba about them is to be watched in the episode.

